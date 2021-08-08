MRS. FRALEY

August 8, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MRS. FRALEY

MRS. FRALEY

BROOKSVILLE — Carla Joy Fraley, 52, of Brooksville, passed away on July 31, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.

She was born May 24, 1969, in Maysville.

Carla was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Thomas; and her son, Tyler Wallace.

She is survived by her husband, Rob Fraley; her daughter, Meghan Fraley; her mother, Deloris Thomas; her siblings, Andrea (Jeff) Hardyman, Billy Thomas, Darrell (Jackie) Thomas, and Elizabeth (John) Campbell; a granddaughter, Rayleigh Thomas; and several nieces, nephews and extended family also survive.

A celebration of Carla’s life will be held at a later date.

The Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick assisted the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.palmerfuneralhome.net

Trending Recipes