MRS. FRALEY

MAY’S LICK — Mrs. Marilyn Joanne (Massey) Berry, 85, of May’s Lick, passed away at the Hospice of Hope Care Center on July 30, 2021.

Marilyn was born in Robertson County on June 27, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Augustus Bruce and Anna Mae Massey.

Marilyn was a 1955 graduate of Deming High School and a 1959 graduate of the University of Kentucky. At UK, she was a member and resident of Hamilton House.

Marilyn lovingly co-managed her family farms. She taught home economics at Deming High School and was a member of Washington United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Her greatest joy was her home and her family. She valued and respected hard work, education, and service to her community. Marilyn was an active member and county president of the Mason County Homemakers, as well as a member of the local May’s Lick club. She served on the Mason County Extension Council and was a member of the Mason County Garden Club.

She held many leadership roles in each organization throughout the years, and her contributions went well beyond those roles. She was widely known for her baking and cooking skills, often sharing homemade goods with neighbors and donating them to various causes and charities. Marilyn was selected to be a member of the Kentucky Master Farm Homemaker Guild in 1982 and a Kentucky Colonel in 1983. She was awarded the Mason County Woman of The Year by Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in 1996 and the Outstanding Conservationist Award in 2001.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert K. Berry and her brother, Dr. William O. Massey.

Marilyn is survived by two sons, John Bruce (Mary Alice) Berry and Dr. Robert Michael (Elizabeth) Berry; and four grandsons, David (Austen), Jonathan, Jacob, and Joshua; and a sister, Carolyn Brayfield.

Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Washington United Methodist Church with the Reverends Michael Sweeney and Bill Henry officiating.

In addition to the grandchildren, pallbearers will include Shawn Gifford, William Stitt, Craig Mastin and Michael Young.

Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will at noon prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Washington United Methodist Church, 1917 US-68, Old Washington, Ky. 41096 and the Mason County Extension Homemaker Scholarship Fund, 800 US 68 Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

On-line Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net