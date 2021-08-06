MRS. HUTCHISON

GERMANTOWN — Diana Hartley Hutchison, 82, of Maysville, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Kenton Pointe Care Center in Maysville.

She was born in Maysville on June 15, 1939, to the late Forrest and Helen Griffith Hartley.

She was a member of Germantown Baptist Church and Britesiders Homemakers.

She is survived by her husband, James Hutchison, whom she married Jan. 31, 1960; and their children, Troy (Jane) Hutchison of Winchester and Shelly (Ron) Hoover of Richmond. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew (Olivia Erickson) Hutchison, Lindsey (Tyler) Brooks, Emily Hutchison and David Hoover; her sister-in-law, Sharon Hartley and sister-in-law, Linda (Philip) Kalb; and several nieces; and her best friend, Jane Pyle.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Shari Lynn Hutchison; and her brother, Ronnie Hartley.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorials are suggested to Germantown Baptist Church or Hospice of Hope.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.