SARDINIA, Ohio — Stephen Lowell Neu, age 68, of Sardinia, passed away suddenly Wednesday evening, Aug. 4, 2021, at his home.

He was born Dec. 18, 1952, at Brown County General Hospital in Georgetown, Ohio, son of the late Harold Lee Neu and Delpha June (Thompson) Neu.

Besides his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his younger brother, Scott Carpenter Neu; nephew, Scott Austin Mulkey; and his wife of 35 years, Donna Lynne (Foster) Neu.

Steve is survived by his two children, Stephan Michael Neu and Katharine Michelle (Jeff) Naylor; two grandsons, Declan Jacob Naylor and Lucas Stephen Naylor; siblings, Terry (Teresa) Neu, Gary (Sue) Neu, Tammy (Ron) Mulkey and John (Donna) Neu; and several nieces and nephews.

Steve graduated from Eastern High School in 1971, where he played basketball and was a member of the 1000 point club. He also played the trumpet in the band. Steve was a retired safety mechanic from DP&L.

When he was younger he enjoyed golfing and even helped run the league play for his company. Currently, he was relaxing and enjoying his retirement by watching TV, doing crossword puzzles, and playing with his twin grandsons.

Services will be held at Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Road, Sardinia, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Drue Lane officiating.

Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 5-8 p.m.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

Contributions in Steve’s may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.