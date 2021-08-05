MRS. JOHNSON

MAYSVILLE — Debra Lynn (McCann) Johnson, 52, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

She was born on Sept. 23, 1968, to Linda (Teegarden) McCann of Maysville and the late Joseph “Joe Bud” McCann.

She was named chief deputy PVA of the year 2012, she was a member of Crosspoint Community Church. She was a sports fan and loved to watch her son play college basketball. She retired from the Lewis County PVA as chief deputy after 30 years of service.

Besides her mother, she is survived by her husband, Robert W. Johnson, whom she married July 22, 1989. She is also survived by two children, Amy (Kevin Darnell) Johnson of Maysville and Shawn (Jordan Frodge) Johnson of Maysville; two grandchildren, Gabby Darnell and Tyler Darnell; and one brother, Joey (Kelly) McCann of Vanceburg; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Jane Teegarden and her paternal grandparents, Jodie and Grace McCann.

Services will be 1 p.m. on Monday at Crosspoint Community Church.

Burial will be at Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Sunday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.