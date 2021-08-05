MRS. TUDOR

RUSSELLVILLE, Ohio — Winona Ellen Tudor (nee Hamm), 91, of Russellville, passed away peacefully at her residence on Aug. 3, 2021 following a brief but valiant battle with cancer.

Winona was born at home in Rectorville on Feb. 6, 1930, to the late Robert and Lena (Henderson) Hamm.

Winona was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Brownlee, Richard Walker and Robert Tudor; her daughters, Karen McCormick and Ronna Tolle; and her grandson, Justin Link Sr.

Always ready with a sweet smile and wise words, Winona was the beloved matriarch of her family. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Boyd and Robert (Tonya) Brownlee; her stepdaughter, Donna (Wayne) Rhodeback; grandchildren, Thomas, Eric, Aaron, Jeana, Leah, Casey, Christopher, Meghan, Emma, Adrian and Lindy; great-grandchildren, Kaytlyn, Anthony, Madison, Julia, Abigail, Justin Jr., Mya, Nicholas, Cash, Avery, Karrigan, Hunter, Cooper, Carter, Corbin, Cannon, Cohen, Clayton, Poppy, Ryker and Lincoln; and great-great-grandchild, Keadon. She is also survived by many dear and special friends that she gathered over a lifetime of exemplified kindness and grace. Winona will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.

Visitation for Winona Tudor will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, from 6–8 p.m. at Meeker Funeral Home, 308 N. Columbus St., Russellville, OH 45168.

Services will be officiated by Melissa Purdy and held at Meeker Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at 10 a.m.; interment will follow in Linwood Cemetery in Russellville.

Family and friends are invited to the decedent’s home following the burial ceremony for a potluck meal in honor of our precious Mamaw Nona.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day; And not to me only, but unto all of them that also love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Please sign Winona’s online guestbook at ww.meekerfuneralhomes.com.