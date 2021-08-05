MRS. WALLINGFORD

FLEMINGSBURG — Janet Marie Wallingford, 86, of Flemingsburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was the widow of Ford Wallingford.

Born in Fleming County on Nov. 20, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Ira Roberts and the late Leona Hopkins Roberts.

For over 30 years, Janet worked in the nursery of the First United Methodist Church in Flemingsburg where she cared for the children. She loved watching NASCAR as well as watching religious programs on television. She also enjoyed lottery scratch-off games.

She is survived by her eight children, Carol Ellen Fry and husband, Kenny, Michael Wallingford and wife, Alicia, Susan Duncan, Donald Wallingford and wife, Anita, Lisa Underwood and husband, Donnie, Marilyn Archdeacon and husband, John (all of Flemingsburg), Teresa Davis and Ed Click of Catlettsburg, Julia Roberson and husband, Chris of Dallas Ga.; her granddaughter she raised, Daphne Hilterbrand and husband, Matt of Muses Mills; her 21 grandchildren; her 25 great-grandchildren; her three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Danny Lee Roberts; her canine friend, Tojo; her COVID-19 companion, Mr. Bear; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.

In addition to her parents Ira and Leona and her husband, Ford, Janet was preceded in death by her daughter, Jo Ann Wright; her grandson, Ashley Duncan; her two sons-in-law, Ron Wright and Donnie Duncan. She was also preceded by her siblings, Laverne McDaniel, Wilma Himes, David Roberts, Marion Roberts, Dennis Roberts, Kenny Roberts and Genevieve Hamilton.

Services will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Pastor Darrell Marshall officiating.

Janet will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery. Pallbearers include Ryan Hilterbrand, Chris Fry, Billy Fry, Aaron Wallingford, Adam Wallingford, Jacob Wallingford, Kyle Banks, and Jason Duncan. Honorary pallbearers include Kenny Fry, Donnie Underwood, Budiono Tedjohartoko and Matt Hilterbrand.

Visitation will be 5–7 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.

