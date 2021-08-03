MRS. POGUE

MAY’S LICK — Mary Ruth Pogue, 77, of Maysville passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville.

Born in Mason County on Jan. 23, 1944, daughter of the late Harold and Lula Strode Mason. She married Robert A. “Bob” Pogue in 1962.

Mary Ruth was a secretary for Kachler Real Estate for several years and more recently a hostess for Chan’s Restaurant in Maysville. She was a member of the Maysville Players for many years. Mary was a friend to all and had “family” everywhere she went.

Mary Ruth is survived by Jamie Scott Pogue (Whitney) and JP (Jody) Laytham Pogue (Diana); grandchildren, Sierra (Adam), Kendall, Parker and Noah; brothers, Bernard Mason and Harris Mason; sisters, Janet Miller-Fisher and Pam Mason.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert A. “Bob” Pogue; four brothers, Boyd Mason, Scotty Mason, Bobby Mason and Harry Mason; four sisters, Judy Mason, Thelma Emmons, Wilma Harmon, Lula Doyle and Willa Boone.

A celebration of her life will be held Friday, Aug. 6 at 4 p.m., at Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory in May’s Lick.

Family will receive friends from 3 p.m., until time of the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to your favorite charity.

