MRS. KILGORE

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Sylvia “Jean” Kilgore, 76, Logansport, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at her granddaughter’s residence, surrounded by her family.

Born on June 4, 1945, in Maysville, she was the daughter of Frank and Edith Marie Powell Fryman.

On Dec. 31, 1961, in Maysville, she was married to John R. Kilgore, who preceded her in death on April 14, 2014.

Jean had been an attendant at Logansport State Hospital.

She enjoyed traveling, especially overseas, craft making and tending to her flowers. In earlier years, Jean enjoyed bowling and had been a licensed beautician. Of course, she truly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are daughter, Teresa (Mark) Josephson, Logansport; son, John R. Kilgore Jr. Logansport; siblings, Shirley Mullikin, Ruby Hayslip, Timothy (Janet) Fryman, Paulette (David) Elliott, Debra (Donnie) Elliott, Michael (Stephanie) Fryman, and Sue (Cecil) Staggs, all of Maysville; grandchildren, Edward Lee Schoenradt (spouse, Michael Meachem) and Courtney (Mitch) Jensen; great-grandchildren, Marissa Schoenradt, Dietmar Jensen, Valery Jean Jensen; many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Imogene Kilgore; sister-in-law, Edith Swanger; special friend, Fran Murr.

Jean was preceded in death by her siblings, Ricky Fryman, Terry Lynn Fryman, Alma Fryman, Sandy Simmons and twins, Frankie Fryman and Wanda Fryman.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, and on Saturday from noon-1 p.m.(one hour prior to the funeral) at Kroeger Funeral Home, Logansport.

The funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, also at Kroeger Funeral Home, with Jean’s great-nephew, Jason Thurman Jr., officiating.

Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.

Kroeger Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church Endowment Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence at www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.