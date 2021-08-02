BROOKSVILLE — Billy Dale Ellis, 85, died Monday Aug. 2, 2021, at Bracken Nursing and Rehab in Augusta.

He was born in Mason County, on Aug. 20, 1935 to the late Harley and Laura Phoebe Moran Ellis.

He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church, a retired foreman from the Kentucky Department of Transportation, where he worked for 42 years. He was also a board member for Concord Cemetery and Ruggles Methodist Camp, a former volunteer for the Brooksville Fire Department, and former volunteer for American Red Cross.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred Carl Ellis, whom he married Dec. 27, 1957. He is also survived by his son, Dale Ellis of Paris, Ky.; his grandchildren, Cameron (Emily) Ellis of Mount Sterling, and Brandi Ellis of Paris; and his great-grandson, Payton Dale Ellis. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Hargett of Augusta, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at Concord United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Memorials are suggested to Concord Cemetery Driveway Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com