MS. HENSON

MOUNT OLIVET — Sandra Darlene Henson, age 69, of Mount Olivet, died Friday, July 30, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

She was born on May 25, 1952, to the late Porter and Melba Lois Miller Henson. Her father, Porter Henson, served as Robertson County Judge-Executive from 1966 through 1985.

Sandy was a member of the Mount Olivet First Christian Church. She also enjoyed putting together puzzles and playing with her dog, Missy.

Besides her parents, Sandy is preceded in death by one brother, Robert Allen Henson.

She is survived by a long-time friend, Carla “Rosie” Gifford; and numerous Miller/Henson cousins.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m., at Robertson County Funeral Home with Brother Seth Adamson officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., on Aug. 3, at Robertson County Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

