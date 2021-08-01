MR. BROOKS

BROOKSVILLE — John Houston “Jack” Brooks, 85, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Kenton Pointe Care Center in Maysville.

He was born in Pendleton County, on Jan. 11, 1936, to the late Taylor Asbury and Mary Christine Houston Brooks.

He was a farmer, member of Willow Baptist Church, Director at First National Bank, as well as multiple community organizations.

He is survived by his children, Michael Ray (Debra) Brooks of Bardstown, Raye Jean (Clarke) Hopper of Cocoa Beach, Fla., Kimberly Ann (Randy) Figgins of Brooksville, Jo Lynn (Greg) Jett and John Asbury (Melissa) Brooks, both of Maysville. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Mae Jo Flaugher; and cousin, Ronnie Moreland.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Hedgecock Brooks who passed away July 8, 2016, and his sister, Rebecca Brooks.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Burial will be in Sharon Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Willow Baptist Church, Sharon Cemetery, or Hospice of Hope.

