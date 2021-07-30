MANCHESTER, Ohio — Daniel “Danny” Ralston, 80, of Manchester, passed away Jan. 2, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Ralston was retired from the Manchester City School System, where he served as a teacher for learning disabilities.

Danny was born in Manchester, Ohio on Aug. 2, 1940, the son of the late Oscar and Alice Bell Ralston.

He is survived by his wife, Aleta Craycraft Ralston; his son, David Ralston; his stepdaughter, Nicole Jackson-Haag; and his extended family, Estevan, Salvador, Frances, Jocelyn and Barajaf.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson-in-law, Todd Haag.

A graveside memorial service for Daniel Ralston will be held at the Manchester Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, with Joe Gilkison officiating.

In lieu of rain, the memorial service will be moved to the Bentonville School.

There will be no visitation prior to the memorial service.

The arrangements are entrusted with the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

