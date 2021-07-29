MRS. CASTLE

MAYSVILLE — Mrs. Garnetta Castle, age 83, of Aberdeen, Ohio, died on Wednesday afternoon, July 28 at Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville.

Garnetta was a member of the Ripley Church of the Nazarene where her son Clark Castle is the pastor. She has a host of friends from the church and could not be more favored than what she is. She loved and cared for each one of them.

Garnetta has worked as a Radio Librarian, Bookkeeper, Avon Sales Lady, Mobile Home Agent, and a homemaker. The most important position was that of homemaker.

Garnetta was born on Dec. 10, 1937, to the parents of Melvin and Louise (Clifford) Cummins of Muses Mills.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles Castle; and son, Charles Castle Jr. and his wife, Robin of Morehead. Charlie Jr. has one daughter Chastity Castle-White and a son Caleb Castle, Robin has two daughters, Abby and Olivia. Chastity is the mother of three beautiful daughters, Kansas, Savannah and Britain of Russellville, Ohio. Also surviving is son, Clark Castle and his wife, Robyn of Aberdeen. They have one son, Rob Castle. Garnetta was so proud of her family and had an undying love for them.

Services will be held at Brell and Son Funeral home in Maysville at 11 a.m., Saturday July 31. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m.

Dinner to follow services at the Ripley Church of the Nazarene. Please come and celebrate her life with her family.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Ripley Church of the Nazarene.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.