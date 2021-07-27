MR. PORTER

FLEMINGSBURG — Harold Emmons Porter, 83, of Flemingsburg, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

Born in Hillsboro on May 10, 1938, he was the son of the late Sterling Dennie Porter and the late Alma P. Kissick Porter.

Harold was employed at Bobby’s Auto Sales from 1956 to 2000. He enjoyed farming, raising beef cattle and hay. He co-owned Hi Point Farm in Hillsboro and Valley View Farm in Maysville. In 1994 he developed Meadowland Village in Fernleaf, which he and his wife Willa still own and operate today. Harold was a member of the Fleming Masonic Lodge number 112, Independent Order of Odd Fellows Fleming Lodge 30 and longtime member of Fleming County Democratic Party.

Harold loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, his Mcdonald’s breakfast club table and was an avid poker player. He was a member of the Fleming County Country Club for 52 years. After 42 yrs of practice on Monday, July 2, 2007, he hit a hole in one on number 15 at 152 yards. Harold loved classic cars owning a ‘57 Ford Thunderbird, ‘71 Jeep Jeepster Commando SC1, ‘65 Buick Rivera and a ‘76 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible. He also enjoyed watching University of Kentucky football and basketball, Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and the PGA Tour.

Harold is survived by his wife of 59 years, Willa Louise Haughaboo. They married on Sunday, August 5, 1962; children, Harold Emmons Porter II (Dusty) and wife, Kelly, Patrick Newton Porter (Pat) and wife, Nicole, Andrea Colleen Porter Schumacher (Dee) and husband, Mark; his pride and joy were his seven grandchildren, Lucy Maureen Porter, Hadley Elizabeth Schumacher, Sadie Margaret Porter, Emme Katherine Schumacher, Olivia Marie Porter, Paxton Henry Nelson Porter and Addison Louise Schumacher; sister, Louise A. Christman and husband, Donnie; several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bobby K. Porter.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., July 30, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Pastor Ricky Hurst officiating.

Harold will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery. Pallbearers include Paxton Porter, Mark Schumacher, Tyler Street, Tony McGlone, David Graham, and Tim Ritchie. Honorary pallbearers include Donnie Christman. Ronnie Fern, Kenny Dunaway, Charlie Stacy, Garr Manning, Jim Farley, Dave Ritchey, Harold Dean Sorrell, Meredith Storey, Bill Gifford and Paul Kirkland.

Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boone – Nickell Funeral Home with Masonic Rites performed at 1 p.m.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Harold to the Fleming County Library or the charity of one’s choice.

