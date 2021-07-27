MRS. KERNS

FLEMINGSBURG — Mary Edith Kerns, 95, of Flemingsburg, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Pioneer Trace Nursing Home.

She was the widow of Porter Kerns.

Born in Fleming County on March 12, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Earlywine and the late Della E. Tackett Earlywine.

Edith was a homemaker all of her life, she loved to cook, bake and spend time with her grandchildren and family.

She retired from US Shoe in Flemingsburg and Crystal Tissue in Maysville. Edith was a lifelong Christian and a member of the Flemingsburg United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Donnie Kerns (special friend Marlene Friend): grandchildren, Ginger (Tony) Selby, Randy (Dana) Kerns and Donna Burke; great-grandchildren, Bryan (Megan) Burke and Ashton Reid; great-great-grandchildren, Cody Burke and Kyler Burke; siblings, Shirley (Ewell) Vice, Sue Lee, Lillian Davis and Christine Knopp.

In addition to her husband, Porter; and her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Regina Kerns; sisters, Millie Doyle and Norma Jean Whitmill; brothers, Dick, Sam and Wilson Earlywine.

Services will begin at noon on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Chaplain Philip McMurrin Officiating.

Mary will be laid to rest beside Porter in Longview Cemetery. Pallbearers include Bryan Burke, Ashton Reid, Randy Kerns, Tony Selby and Chris Crump.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon, Thursday at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Mary to the Cancer Care Club, P.O. Box 89, Flemingsburg, KY 41041.

