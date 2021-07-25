MRS. BRAMEL

FLEMINGSBURG — Helen Ruth Bramel, 96, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Pioneer Trace Nursing Home. She was the widow of Amos Paul Bramel.

Born in Wallingford on July 17, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Carl Richie and the late Iva Gardner Richie.

Helen was a faithful member of the Wallingford United Methodist Church and also a member of Gideon’s International. She was known for her hospitality and one never left her home hungry.

Married on Sept. 2, 1947, she and her husband Amos were always together. They loved travelling and camping.

She is survived by her two sons, Paul Bramel and wife, Diane of Lexington, Ronnie Bramel and wife, Linda of Flemingsburg; her five grandchildren, Jody Bramel and wife, Casey of Eugene, Or., Rev. Jeff Bramel and wife, Megan of Ashland, Deena Peden and husband, Pete of Richmond, Ashley Bramel and wife, Kim of Flemingsburg, Hailee Boggs and husband, Jeff of Owingsville; and her seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Amos (who passed in 2019) and her parents, Carl and Iva, Helen was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Phyllis Ann Bramel; and her two sisters, Nora Back and Era Vance Hamilton.

Services will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home, with Rev. Jeff Bramel officiating.

Helen will be laid to rest beside Amos in Wallingford Cemetery. Pallbearers include Ashley Bramel, Jeff Boggs, Pete Peden, Tommy Carpenter, Mike Wagner and Tony McGlone. Honorary pallbearers include her grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5–8 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Helen to the Wallingford Cemetery Fund, C/O Ray Hitch, 4289 Wallingford Road, Flemingsburg, KY 41041.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.