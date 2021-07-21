MR. PENDLETON

AUGUSTA — Wayne G. Pendleton, 81, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home in Dover.

He was born in Bath County on July 11, 1940, to the late Charles and Mae Spencer Pendleton.

He was a member of Chatham Christian Church and loved to study his Bible. He was also an avid golfer at Kenton Station, and was retired from Armco Steel Corp., where he was a welder for 31 years.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Smith Pendleton; and their children, Beverly (Dave) Wells of Miamisburg, Ohio, Wayne (Regina) Pendleton Jr. of Trenton, Ohio, Kimberly Robertson of Centerville, Ohio and Robyn (Jesse) Martin of Hamilton, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Candace (Casey) Taylor, Tara (James) Henson, Christopher (Samantha) Singleton, Ryan Pendleton an David Pendleton, Chasity (Jay) Stueve, Michael (Rebecca) Wells, Nick (Bobbi Jo) Wells; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his siblings, Kathryn Gilvin, Edna Moore, Kenneth Pendleton and Ewell Pendleton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Brandon Herron; siblings, Alma Humphries, Wilma Price and Glenn Pendleton.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Chatham Christian Church in Augusta.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the church.

Burial will be at Butler Memorial Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at noon.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.

