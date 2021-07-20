MR. STILES

CHARLOTTE, N.C — Andrew Jackson Stiles III (“Andy”) of Charlotte, N.C., passed away on Thursday July 8, 2021, at the age of 93.

Andy was a long time resident of the Carriage Club in Charlotte.

Andy, the eldest son of the late Andrew Jackson (“Jack”) Stiles Jr., and Frances Berry Stiles, was born March 1, 1928, on the family farm in Shannon, Mason County. He graduated from the Millersburg Military Institute, and attended Centre College in Danville.

He had a long career in the corrugated packaging industry, including management positions with the Mead Corp. and Packaging Unlimited. His career would take him and his family throughout the United States, and to Puerto Armuelles, Panama, where he built and managed a corrugated box factory for the United Fruit Company to ship bananas (“Chiquita”) to the United States and Europe. (At the time, the plant was the largest building in the country under one roof.) Andy continued to work as a consultant into his 80s.

Andy (also known as “Jack” in his early years) was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother, Ned Berry Stiles of New York, N.Y.

Andy is survived by Joyce Gregory Stiles, his wife of 69 years; and three children, Ned Stiles (and wife, Malinda) of Charlotte, Lynne Stiles (and husband, Henry Krempel) of Chester, Conn. and Margaret “Peggy” Johnson (and husband, Keith Johnson) of Fort Mitchell. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Andrew Stiles IV, Megan Stiles Lyford, Sam Krempel, Dash Krempel, Allyson Johnson and Meredith Johnson; and one year old great-grandson, Benjamin Lyford.

Andy was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a steadfast companion and life partner of Joyce, particularly in the recent years of her declining health. Andy was a source of great advice and inspiration to his children and grandchildren. Few things delighted Andy more than keeping up with events in the lives of his grandchildren and great-grandson, largely through phone, I-pad, Facetime and Zoom.

As a result, Andy developed a passionate, though at times adversarial, relationship with the technological devices through which he often communicated with family members. He took great pride in their educational, career, sports and other achievements.

A Charlotte resident since 2006, Andy was a widely admired member of the Carriage Club community, serving in several resident leadership positions, and beloved by residents and staff alike. He will be greatly missed.

A private memorial service will be held for close friends and immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, N.C. 28226, 704-375-0100, hpccr.org/giving.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral and Cremation Service, 1321 Berkley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204 (704)641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com