FALMOUTH — Kimberly Louise Hinton Lail, 54, of Brooksville, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood.

Born on Nov. 14, 1966 in Ft. Thomas, she was the youngest child of the late William F. “Bill” Hinton Sr., preceding her on Nov. 28, 1990, and Ramona C. Bush Hinton, preceding her on July 29, 1983.

A 1985 Pendleton High School graduate, Kim was a dedicated star student and athlete, placing in the top 10 percent of her class academically and an outstanding team player, distinguishing herself with induction to the 10th Region Hall of Fame, for over 1,000 points during her high school career and more than 50 points in multiple games. A banner honoring Kim’s achievements hangs in the PHS gymnasium.

After graduation, she continued her career playing basketball and field hockey at Transylvania University in Lexington. For many years Kim has worked for the Kentucky State Government, most recently with the DCBS program. Previously, she worked for Indy Honeycomb in Independence, the Kincaid Lake State Park in Falmouth, and the Mason County Jail. Kim was also a U.S. Army veteran.

On Dec. 5, 1987, she married Melvin Titus Bruce “Skip” Lail Jr., and together they made a wonderful life together, filled with faith, family, and friends. Kim kept life simple, and she devoted her time and energy to supporting and caring for her family and friends. A testimony to the incredibly genuine, generous, and loving person she was is that in her time of need, her co-workers donated time-off to her which accumulated to 1 ½ years. She brought out the best in those around her, just by being herself.

In addition to her husband of 34 years, “Skip” Lail, surviving to cherish her memory is her daughter, Christin Marie Kingery (Myron) of Louisville; her son, Gregory Quentin Anderson Lail (Pamela) of Foster; two brothers, Danny Ray Hinton (Gretchen) of Columbus, Ohio, and David Alexander Hinton (Mitzi) of Burlington; one sister, Ruth Ann Scott of Lexington; her father and mother-in-law, Melvin Titus Bruce Lail Sr. and Mae Louise Commodore Lail, both of Brooksville; her sisters-in-law, Janette Bean, Mildred Henry, Tonya Lail and Toyia Lail, all of Cincinnati; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, William F. Hinton Jr. in 2010, Thomas Garrett Hinton in 1993 and Raymond Hinton.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Pendleton High School Gymnasium in Falmouth. The pallbearers will be Myles Hinton, Joseph Hinton, Andrew Hinton, William Hinton, III, Isaiah Hinton, Titus Lail, Steven Lail, Tyler Bean, Raymond Willis, and Cole Kingery. The honorary pallbearers will be Kim’s teammates and coaches.

The visitations will be from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the high school and from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday preceding the service.

Memorials are suggested to the Pendleton County Girls’ Basketball Boosters: c/o Pendleton High School, 2525 Highway 27N, Falmouth, KY 41040.

Interment with full military honors by the Hardin-Browning Post No. 109 will take place in the Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth.

Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, is caring for the family.