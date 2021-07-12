MR. YODER

July 12, 2021

MAYS LICK — Mark H. Yoder, 52, of May’s Lick passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

He was born in Canton, Ohio, on July 24, 1968, to Emma Coblentz Yoder and the late Harvey Yoder.

He married Patricia Chupp on April 7, 1988. They lived in matrimony for 33 years.

Mark was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Mark leaves to morn his wife; nine children, Kristina Reane (Monroe Stutzman), of May’s Lick, Louise Kaye (Matthew Hostetler) of Crofton, John Harvey (Marilyn Bontrager) of Burr Oak, Mich., Angela Dawn (Samuel Troyer) of Colon, Mich., Naomi Sue (Kyle Ginerich) of Heber Springs, Ark., and Delilah Leann, Emma Lydia, Mark Adrain and Marnita Fern, all at home; 14 grandchildren; a brother, Marlin (Lena Mast); and a sister, Rebecca Yoder, and a mother in-law Lydia Chupp.

He was preceded in death by his father and a grandson.

Services will be conducted at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Scenic View School in May’s Lick.

Burial will follow in the Amish Cemetery.

Visitation on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the school.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.

