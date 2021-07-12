MRS. GARLITZ

July 12, 2021
LEXINGTON — Marilyn Garlitz, age 79, formerly of Maysville, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at Brookdale Richmond Place in Lexington.

She was born April 5, 1942, in Sewickley, Pa., a daughter of the late Frank and Delphine Rome Gold.

A retired registered nurse, Marilyn was a graduate of Western Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh and attended the University of Pittsburgh and West Virginia State College. Marilyn was a nurse with Hayswood Home Health since moving to Maysville in 1982, retiring in 2014 after 32 years of service. She was an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Maysville and active in Presbyterian Women and Congregational Life Committee. Marilyn also was a volunteer at the Food Bank in Maysville and active in the YMCA Silver Sneakers.

She is survived by a son, Bruce Garlitz of Sarasota, Fla.; a daughter, Karen Garlitz of Lexington; and sister, Eileen Webb of Shawnee, Kan.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church in Maysville, 21 W. 3rd St., Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road in Lexington is in care of final arrangement details.

