MR. JACOBS

MAYSVILLE – Larry Bob Jacobs, 78, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Larry Bob formerly owned and operated Larry’s IGA. He was a member of the Maysville First Christian Church where he also served as an Elder and he also served on the Board of Directors for Security Bank and Trust Company. Larry Bob graduated from Morehead State University and served in the US Army Reserves.

He was born in Maysville on March 18, 1943, the son of the late Lawrence Robert Jacobs and Grace Worst Jacobs.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Crouch Jacobs; his two children, Robbie Jacobs of Boise, Idaho and Jennifer Jacobs Tracy (Scotty) of Frankfort; his five grandchildren, Zachary Jacobs, Connor Jacobs, Emma Jacobs, Jacob Tracy and Kaleb Tracy; and his sister, Vicky Jacobs Prall (Roger) of Flowood, Miss.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Travis Prall.

Services for Larry Bob Jacobs will be held at the First Christian Church at 1 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, with Rev. Jeffrey Same officiating.

Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Garden of Memories. Pallbearers will be Norbert Gallenstein, John Chamberlain, Joe Schumacher, Deron Feldhaus, Trey Litton, Tom Warren and Leonard Gilkerson. Honorary pallbearers will be Bibby Green, Wayne Poe and Johnny Guilfoile.

Visitation will be held at the First Christian Church on Monday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, 18 East Third Street, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

