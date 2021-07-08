MRS. TEEGARDEN

July 8, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MRS. TEEGARDEN

MRS. TEEGARDEN

AUGUSTA — Virginia Ruth (McDowell) “Granny T” Teegarden, 85, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

She was born on Aug. 5, 1935, to the late Arley and Rena (Dixon) McDowell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Teegarden who passed away Feb. 6, 1994.

She is survived by her children, Genieve Thornton, George (Connie) Teegarden, David (Pam) Teegarden, Marvin (Linda) Teegarden, Dorothy (Robbie) Nickerson, Jeff (Elaine) Teegarden, Clifford Teegarden, Jessie Teegarden and Cheryl (Gerald) Adams; 21 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. She was also survived by a sister, Hazel Welch.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jackie Thornton; two sisters and two brothers.

Funeral will be 2 p.m., on Saturday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Augusta.

Burial will be in Sharon Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Sharon Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com

Trending Recipes