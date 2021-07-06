FLEMINGSBURG — Charlotte Faye “Susie” Jett, 78, of Flemingsburg, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Pioneer Trace Nursing Home.

Born in Fleming County on Feb. 5, 1943, she was the daughter of the late David Scott Crump and the late Ella Louise Smith Crump.

Susie retired from U.S. Shoe in Flemingsburg after more than 30 years of service. She loved to bake and was a very good cook. She was known to many as “the bread lady” because of her famous homemade bread and rolls. Susie loved to spend time with her family and friends. Susie attended the Flemingsburg Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her two children, Karen Jett Hamm and husband Barry, Jimmy Jett and wife Shelley; her four grandchildren, Dustin Hamm and wife Sarah, Morgan Jett, Tayler Jett, Katie Jett; and her two great grandchildren, Hunter Hamm and Isaac Hamm. She is also survived by her two brothers, Ricky Crump and wife Debbie, Randy Crump and wife Becky; her nieces and nephews, Lindsey Crump, Shawn Crump, Hannah Crump and Joshua Crump; her special cousin, Betty Reid; along with her very special friends, Ida Hinton, Jackie Sparks, Roberta Johnson, Martha Pollitt and Minnie Doyle.

In addition to her parents Scott and Louise, she was preceded in death by special friends, Lois Graham and Rosie Story.

Services will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Clint Stricklen and Bro. Bud Hance officiating.

Susie will be laid to rest in Longview Cemetery in Bethel. Pallbearers include Dustin Hamm, Barry Hamm, Ricky Crump, Randy Crump, Joshua Crump, Bobby McGinnis, Todd Smith and Tommy Reid. Honorary Pallbearers include Hunter Hamm, Isaac Hamm, Shawn Crump, Danny Carpenter, Chris Stacy, Ryan Stacy, Clell Vice and Donald Dugan.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, July 8, from 6-8 p.m.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Susie to the Flemingsburg Church of the Nazarene Building Fund (96 Secrest Crossing, Flemingsburg KY 41041) and/or Fleming County Schools, Attn: Fund for Students with Autism (C/O Fleming County Board of Education, 211 West Water Street, Flemingsburg KY 41041).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.