MR. TRANBARGER

FLEMINGSBURG — Richard Paul “Ricky” Tranbarger, 73, of Flemingsburg, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at St. Claire Regional Medical.

Born in Richmond, Ind. on March 25, 1948, he was the son of the late Paul Tranbarger and the late Sadie Eldridge Tranbarger.

Ricky worked at Palmer’s Grocery Store, U.S. Shoe Factory, Paul’s Lakewood Service Station and Woodmen of the World. He was a member of the Auxiliary Police, a Board Director for Woodmen of the World, and a Member and Trustee of the Unity Baptist Church.

Ricky is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Kelley Tranbarger, his two daughters, Melissa Booker and husband, David, Monica Hill and husband, Chad; his seven grandchildren, Myranda (Derrick Jones) Lytle, Martina Lytle, Lauren Hill, Emma Hill, Mason Hill, Zack Booker and Waylon Booker; his four great-grandchildren, R.J. Workman, Hailei Jones, Paxton Jones and Noah Jones; and his special canine companion, Sully. He is also survived by his siblings, Jeff Tranbarger and wife, Valerie, Vicki Stephens and husband, Danny; special family member, Betty Jackson and her family; several nieces, nephews, cousins; along with several extended family members and many friends.

Services will begin at 1 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Walton, Pastor Danny Hamilton, and Pastor Marty Voiers officiating.

Ricky will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery. Pallbearers include David Booker, Chad Hill, Derrick Jones, Tommy Porter, Brad Stephens and Michael Todd. Honorary pallbearers include Jeff Tranbarger, Danny Stephens, Jimmy Berry and David Eldridge.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Ricky to the Fleming County EMS (2343 By-Pass Road, Flemingsburg KY 41041).

