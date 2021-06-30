MR. O’BANNON

MAYSVILLE — Brian Herbert Schlifke, son of the late Herbert A Schlifke and Evelyn M. Schweisberger, was born Aug. 27, 1944, in Mishawaka, Ind.

He went to his Lord and Savior on June 20, 2021, at the age of 76 in Lexington.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Anne Huntsman Schlifke. Brian grew up in Maysville and graduated from Maysville High School. He attended Georgia Institute of Technology where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering. Following graduation, Brain began his career with Eastman Kodak and quickly left to serve in the United States Army Signal Corps during the Vietnam War where he served two tours.

During his commission, he was a specialist in communications and earned the Bronze Star and Combat Medal. Brain once said that he was “No hero just proud to have been of service to my fellow soldiers.” Following his service, he returned to work for Kodak, Excel and Bendix before acquiring his major employment with Waldrich Siegan (Ingersoll Rand).

His position at Waldrich was sales engineer of international sales and marketing of capital goods. He retired from Lexmark international in October 2009. Brian loved to travel. While attending Georgia Tech, his earliest experience overseas was an exchange program to Eastern Europe and the USSR. This was followed by a cooperative internship with Nippon Steel in Tokyo, Japan. While at Waldrich Siegan he traveled extensively in Europe. Throughout his travels, he developed lifelong friendships.

One of his cherished relationships was with Frank and Mary Pivec who live in Prague, Czech Republic. He visited them several times behind the Iron Curtain and continued his visits after the Communist regime fell.Brain was an avid sports enthusiast and attending games, especially for the football teams of Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and the University of Kentucky, was his passion.

He was extremely supportive of all of his family members in their sport of choice-always the cheerleader. Brian was confirmed in the Lutheran Church and remained steadfast to his faith, his conservative values and beliefs throughout his life. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. His love of country was paramount, and he worked diligently for the improvement of Veterans’ Affairs.

He was associated with the Vietnam Veterans’ Association and Kentucky’s Sixth District Veterans’ Coalition. His love for God, family, friends and every day of life was exemplary.

In addition to his wife, Brain is survived by his stepdaughter, Whitney Collins Fouts (James); grandchildren Bailey Layne and Spencer Riley; beloved sister Barbara Schlifke Clarke (Thomas); niece Sally Fox Clarke Neff (Mathew); nephew Thomas Schlifke Clarke (Nicole); great-niece, Elizabeth Rees Neff and great nephews Mathew Clarke Neff, Thomas Fox Clarke and William Joseph Clarke.

A graveside service with military honors was conducted on June 25, 2021, in the Maysville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lexington, Kentucky or Trinity Lutheran Church, Maysville.

Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory is served the family.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.