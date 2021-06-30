MR. O’BANNON

FLEMINGSBURG — James Michael O’Bannon, 66, of Flemingsburg, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at his residence.

Born in Lexington on April 2, 1955, he was the son of the late James Samuel O’Bannon and the late Anna Clay Osborne Ditmer.

He is survived by his son, James Patrick O’Bannon; his daughter, Jennifer Michelle O’Bannon Rice and husband, Josh; his five grandchildren, Edward Wayne O’Bannon, James Paul O’Bannon, Spencer Thomas Rice, Lillian Faith Rice and Sophie Grace Rice; his sister, Patty Black; and his two half sisters, Kathy and Eva.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.

