MR. LEE

FLEMINGSBURG — Donald “Don” Lee, 77, of Flemingsburg, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at UK Medical Center.

Born on Pea Ridge in Fleming County on Sept. 13, 1943, he was the son of the late Karl Lee and the late Pearl Darlington Lee.

Don was a local dairy and beef farmer. He was a member of the Mount Carmel Methodist Church where he served as a former chairman of the board and attended the Flemingsburg Wesleyan Church. He served on the ASCS board and also served on the cemetery board for Mount Carmel Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, June Atherton Lee; his two daughters, Lisa Lee Reeder and husband, Bob and Janet MacDonald and husband, John; his seven grandchildren, Drew Fryman and wife Wendy, Michelle Williams and husband, Danny, Lea MacDonald, Mia MacDonald, Matt MacDonald, Rob Reeder and wife, Tiffany, and Clay Reeder and wife, Kelsey; his four great-grandchildren, Hunter Fryman, Colton Fryman, Cain Williams and Cole Williams. He is also survived by his brother, Doug Lee; along with many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents Karl and Pearl, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wilburn Lee.

Services will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Flemingsburg Wesleyan Church with Bro. Jerry Boling and Bro. Jerry Eubanks officiating.

Don will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Pallbearers include Michael Coffee, Cole Conn, Drew Fryman, Shae Henderson, Jordan Lee, Matt MacDonald, Danny Williams and Todd Sumpter. Honorary pallbearers include Tommy Atherton, Elmer Foxworthy, Steve Humphries, Anthony Lee, Doug Lee, Terry Lee, Dave Patrick and Bill Ramey.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday, at the church located at 153 West Water Street, Flemingsburg KY 41041.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Don and his family.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Don to the Flemingsburg Wesleyan Church Building Fund, 153 West Water Street, Flemingsburg Ky. 41041.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.