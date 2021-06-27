MR. HENDERSON

MAY’S LICK — William Thomas “Tommy” Henderson, 73, of May’s Lick, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Robertson County Health Care Facility.
Tommy was born in Maysville on April 15, 1948, son of the late William F. and Leona DeAtley Henderson.
He was a retired tobacco and dairy farmer. He was an avid coon hunter and attended Sardis Assembly of God Church.
He and his wife Lana Ellison Henderson celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on June 19, 2021.
Survivors other than his wife are three daughters, Lenita (ToJo) Henderson, April (Deyo) Dada and Tammy Henderson; a son Bill Henry (Tinki) Henderson; seven grandchildren, Kaleigh, Jera, Amelia, Maggie Henderson and Kayode, Kolade, Korede Dada; and two sisters, Brenda (Charles) Bussell and Betty Moran.
Services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory in May’s Lick with Rev. Kevin Clos and Pastor Danny Howard officiating.
Burial will follow in the Shannon Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials suggested to Sardis Assembly of God Church.
