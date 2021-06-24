MRS. LITZINGER

AUGUSTA—Hazel “Sissy” Daugherty Litzinger, 58, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her home.
She was born on March 1, 1963, to the late Garland Daugherty and Carol (Elkins) Quinlin.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky Litzinger who she married Jan. 22, 2004. She is survived by her children, Joey Brown, Tessa (Robert) Moore, Carol Lee Allen all of Florida, Ricky (Sara) Litzinger and Kelly Litzinger, both of Germantown; nine grandchildren, Donielle Allen, Alexis Barton, Ronnie Barton, MacKensie Brown, Kylie Moore, Hayden Moore, Gemma Litzinger, Jax Litzinger and Cameron Wallingford; one great-grandchild on the way, Emery Lee Allen; three sisters, Mary Carol (Phil) Rutten, Samantha (Greg) England, and Jane (Travis) Crouch; and one brother, Tony (Sheila) Daugherty; a special niece, Sarah Crouch along with numerous nieces and nephews; and her step-father, Bobby Quinlin.
She loved and took care of all animals.
Sissy requested that there be no services.
Moore and Parker Funeral Home is serving the family.
Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com