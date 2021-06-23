MR. SEVERANCE

MAY’S LICK — Allen Ray Severance, 69, of Germantown, passed away on June 21, 2020, at his residence.

Allen was born in Live Oak, Fla. on June 10, 1952, son of the late Laury Byrd and Edna Ruth Severance.

He was retired from the U.S. Marine Corp where he received two purple hearts in the Vietnam Conflict. He was an avid knife collector and a woodworker and a member of Brooksville Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Doyle Gallagher; two sons, Russell Severance and Byrd Severance; a daughter, Hope Sapp; a stepdaughter, Michelle Poe; a stepson, Mark Cox; several grandchildren; two brothers, Don Severance and Billy Severance; and his beloved dogs, Bubba, Spanky and Daisy.

In addition to his parent’s he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Edwards.

Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick with the Rev. Tony Cox officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday the funeral home.

Military honors will be provided at the funeral home by the USMC honor detail. Cremation will follow.

Condolences left at www.palmerfuneralhome.net.