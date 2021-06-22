MISS MULLIKIN

MOUNT OLIVET — Mary Joe Mullikin, age 62, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Baptist Health in Louisville.

She was born on June 19, 1953, to the late Levi Glenn and Ida Jane Mullikin.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a great-niece, Beth Livingood.

She is survived by five sisters, Patricia (Ricky) Frederick, Princess Fields, Mavis Burden, Bertie Mullikin, Glenetta Fryman; two nieces, Hannah Frederick, Amy Vice; one special niece, Grace Frederick; four nephews, Josh Frederick, Rodney Fields, Carl Burden, Jackie Burden; and several beloved great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mary very much enjoyed spending time with her family. Her other past times included watching television especially westerns, coloring, camping, attending festivals and sitting on her front porch.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 25 at 2 p.m., at Robertson County Funeral Home with visitation on Thursday, June 24 from 6- 8p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Rodney Fields, Cody Fryman, Josh Frederick, Ricky Frederick, Tracy Vice and Carl Burden.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association or The National Kidney Foundation also memorial contributions can be made to Bows for Beth Memorial Scholarship Fund at www.facebook.com/@bows4beth . View and sign guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com