MR. BOOker

MAYSVILLE — Ralph David Booker, 60, of Maysville, passed away June 21, 2021, at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Home.
He was born Sept. 26, 1960, in Cincinnati, to the late George Booker and Betty Jane Trenary Booker.
He was of the Apostolic faith. He graduated from Morehead State University. He ran the Maysville Recreation Room for over 20 years and was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Eagles Lodge.
Ralph is survived by a son, Jeremy Booker (Holly); and a daughter, Megan Booker; his former wife and special friend, Karen Booker; seven brothers, Don Booker (Mary) of Aberdeen, Ohio, Gary Booker (Margie) of New Jersey, Richard Booker of Manchester, Ohio, Clyde (Garnetta) Booker of Vanceburg, Greg Booker (Megan) of Manchester, Dennis Booker (Josetta) of Mount Orab, Ohio, and Willie Booker of Manchester; two sisters, Brenda Chinn (Brian) of Aberdeen, and Juanita Booker of Manchester; and three cousins raised in the same household; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Services are Friday, June 25, at 1 p.m., Brell and Son Funeral Home.
Burial in Maysville Cemetery.
Visitation 11 a.m. until services Friday at the funeral home.