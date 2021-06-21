MR. WORTHINGTON

MAYSVILLE — Gerald Wayne Worthington “Wayne”, 75, Maysville, passed away at his home on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Wayne was born in Maysville, on Nov. 23, 1945, to the late Elsie (Johnson) and Lemuel Worthington Sr.

He graduated from Maysville High School in 1963. Wayne attended Murray State University and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1973 with a B.S. in Psychology. He married Anna Belle Lyons on Feb. 16, 1973.

Wayne served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force and was a proud veteran of the Armed Forces. He was honorably discharged in 1972.

Wayne retired from General Motors Corporation in June 1998 after 33 years of loyal service.

Wayne achieved the rank of Life Scout in Boy Scouts of America and was an avid boy scout supporter. He was a member of the rifle team at Eastern Kentucky. He also enjoyed many hobbies over his lifetime; riding motorcycles, fishing, scuba diving, photography, amateur radio operator, reading, and binge-watching Netflix. Wayne most enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren in their sports and activities. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren who affectionately called him Papaw.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 48 years, Anna Belle Worthington of Maysville; his children, Shawna (Scott) Mitchell of Winchester, and Joseph (Liz) Worthington of Scipio, Ind.; grandchildren, Lainie Mitchell and Scotty Mitchell of Winchester; sibling, Keith (Phyllis) Worthington of Ohio.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Lemuel Worthington Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Brell & Son Funeral Home, Maysville, Dr. Rev. Jerry Johns, and Dr. Rev. Terry Faris officiating.

Burial will follow in Charleston Bottoms Cemetery, Maysville.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Foundation to memorialize Wayne’s love of wildlife; www.kentuckywildlife.com/support.

