MRS. PALMER

MANCHESTER, Ohio — Joyce Ann Palmer, 84, of Dover, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at her residence.

She was born March 27, 1937 in Moorehead, daughter of the late Louis McGlothin and Eudell Humphries Heimbach.

Joyce and her loving husband, Robert Palmer, had just celebrated their 64-year anniversary in May.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, James Heimbach; her son, Tommy Palmer; grandson, Michael Lee Palmer; son-in-law, David Fulkerson; daughter-in-law, Bobby Glaser and her brothers, Larry Ray and Louis F. McGlothin.

Joyce was a beloved member of the Minerva United Methodist Church in Minerva. She had a profuse love of flowers and loved to crochet. Joyce was a loving and adored wife, mother, mamaw and friend.

In addition to her loving husband, Robert, she is survived by her children, Robert Timothy Palmer and wife, Paula of Wallingford, Cindy Jackson of Florida, Lori Fulkerson of Blanchester, Melissa Pollitt and husband Eric of Dover, Kim Haitz of Aberdeen and Tina Sundys and husband, James of Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Cora Gearhart and Calvin McGlothin as well as her beloved pride and joy K-9 baby, Lexie.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m., until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home, 35 W. 2nd Street, Manchester. Pastor April Gray Jolly will officiate.

Burial will follow in Kirker Cemetery.

If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, Ky. 41056 or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, Texas 75380.

