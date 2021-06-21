MRS. REYNOLDS

AUGUSTA — Jan Reynolds (nee Groves), 79, of Augusta, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Fort Thomas.

She leaves behind her beloved husband of 63 and-a-half years, Donald Reynolds Sr.

Jan was a homemaker and was born July 13, 1941, in Bracken County to her parents, the late Walter and Ruth (nee Johnson) Groves.

She was a member of the Newport Central Baptist Church in Newport, and was an avid woodcrafter, having participated in several woodcraft shows through the years. Jan also enjoyed playing bingo from time to time.

In addition to her husband, she leaves behind two sons, Donald Reynolds Jr. (Kim) and Michael Reynolds (Tracy). Also surviving are two brothers, Dwight Groves (Rose) and Terry Groves (Judy); her sister, Betty Sue Wright (J.L.); her grandchildren, Kendra Humphrey (Justin), Kaitlyn Selby (Daniel), Alexandra Younger (Mike), Michael Reynolds Jr., and Roy Orling, Jr.; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

At her own request, there will be no services for Jan.

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com