MRS. LAWSON

FLEMINGSBURG — Betty Jean Jolly Lawson, 81, of Flemingsburg, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

Born in Cowan on Jan. 22, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Sam Jolly and the late Gertrude Hopkins Jolly.

Betty was a homemaker known for her cream candy. She loved to sing and play the guitar at church and at home with her family and friends. Since the early 1980s she had been a member of the First Church of God in Flemingsburg. She knew the importance and reward of growing a garden and canning her own food. She loved working in her flowers especially her impatiens, and she enjoyed fishing.

She is survived by her son, Kevin King and his wife, Kimberly; her granddaughters, Natalie Reed and husband, Lee-Roy and Emily Ruark and husband, Michael; and her great-grandchildren, Ada, Macy, Levi, Ella, and Isaiah Reed and Ezekiel Ruark. She is also survived by her sisters, Virginia “Jenny” Crawford, Sharon Mattox and Sue Brewer; along with many extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Greg King; and her sisters, Lora Lynn Jolly, Phyllis King and Faye Story.

Services will begin at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Betty will be laid to rest in Elizaville Cemetery. Pallbearers include Sam Story, Mike King, Matt King, Bobby Keith King, Michael Ruark and Lee-Roy Reed.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Betty to the Hospice of Hope (909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville KY 41056).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.