MR. COURTNEY

June 18, 2021

BROOKSVILLE — Roy Courtney Jr., 69, died Friday, June 11, 2021.

He was born on Sept. 7, 1951, to the late Roy S. and Irene Courtney.

He is survived by his friend, Earl King of Maysville.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday in Downard Cemetery New Zion Road in Foster.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFH.com.

