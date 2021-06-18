MR. COURTNEY

MAYSVILLE — William Leon Pollard, 88, of Manchester, Ohio, died at Eagle Creek Nursing home surrounded by loved ones on June 16, 2021.

Leon was born in Adams County, Ohio Aug. 30, 1932, to the late Willie and Estill Flossie Pollard.

Some knew him as Leon and others as Bill but no matter what you called him, he was loved by all.

Leon was in the US Air Force from 1952–1956 and Army National Guard from 1956–1965. After Honorable Discharge from the United States Air Force he started his career with Butternut Bread. He took great pride working for Butternut, even though they required early mornings he loved his route and all the people he meet over the years. He retired from Butternut in 1995.

Leon had a passion for singing. He sang with The Hampton Brothers, Nobleman Quartet and the Highlanders Quartet. He also loved to sing in church each Sunday morning and with his grandchildren, nothing gave him greater pride then watching his girls sing. Leon loved his church family and enjoyed going each Sunday before he fell ill and was no longer able to attend. He was a member of the New Hope Christian Church, were he was an Elder, member of Senior Saints and would enjoy leading the congregation in singing.

Besides his parents, Leon was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Hampton Pollard; one son, Rick Banfield; one daughter-in-law, Mary Margaret Pollard; one son-in-law, Gene Douglas; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

Survivors include daughter, Pam Douglas, of Manchester; son, Chris (Stacy) Pollard of O’Fallon, Ill.; daughter, Julia (Charlie) Hahn of Cincinnati; five grandchildren, April (John) Hyatt of Flemingsburg; Angela (Josh) Reaves of Manchester; Nick Banfield of Dayton, Ohio; Jillian (Gwen) Wahl of California; Jarrod Hahn of Cincinnati; seven great-grandchildren, Zachary Hyatt, Kyle Reaves, Austin Hyatt, Karson Reaves, Macy Hyatt, Gabby Banfield and Caleb Banfield; one sister, Louise Harper of Rome, Ohio; and one brother-in-law, Bill Fields of Maysville; two sister-in-law, Margie Hampton of Germantown; Mary Frances Hampton of Dover.

Services to celebrate the life of William Leon Pollard will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at New Hope Christian Church with Bro. Bruce Heller and Kirk Rolph officiating.

Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery with military honors provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Keith Harper, Brent Harper, John Hyatt, Josh Reaves, Mike Cluxton and Zachary Hyatt.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.