MS. WHITE

June 17, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

ABERDEEN, Ohio — Joann White, 77, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Joann was born Nov. 20, 1943, in Maysville to the late Elmer and Esther Kincaid White.

She had worked for many years as a cook for Bisotti’s Restaurant.

She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews; as well as several members of the Cooper family who were her honorary family. She also leaves her fur baby, Rocket.

In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her brother, Donald White; and her sisters, Pauline Henson, Hilda Hafer and Daisy Jolly.

Services for Joann White will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Pastor David Benjamin officiating.

Burial will follow in Kirker Cemetery, West Union, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.

Trending Recipes