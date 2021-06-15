MRS. POLLITT

BROOKSVILLE — Linda Sue Pollard Pollitt passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, June 7, 2021, after a brief stay at St.Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Edgewood.

Linda was born in Bracken County on May 8, 1951, and resided there her entire life.

She worked for over 35 years as a Registered Nurse at St Elizabeth’s and Meadowview Regional Medical Center, including over 10 years as a traveling Labor and Delivery Nurse throughout the lower 48 states.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Bela and Mary Lucy Pollard; her husband, Robert Pollitt whom she married on May 13, 1967, and brothers Wayne Brockley and Mark Pollard.

She is survived by a son, Rob (Amy) Pollitt; sisters, Judy (David) Kurtz, Lou Toller, Wanda (Dale) Adkins, Nora Black; five grandchildren, Tyler Pollitt, Nathan Homan, Maddie (Ben) Holcomb, Mitch Olsem and Nikki (Jordan) Bergren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and countless special friends.

Per her wishes, Mother chose to have no services. She asked only for us to throw “A BIG ASS PARTY” in her honor and that we remember her as the fun-loving, spirited woman that I believe everyone should strive to replicate. This event will be held at a later date this fall.

Moore and Parker Funeral Home provided services for the family.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com