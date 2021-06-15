MR. COOPER

MAYSVILLE — Monte D. Cooper, 80, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021.

He was born on March 11, 1941, to the late Walter Marvin and Audrey Jean (Dean) Cooper.

He was a member of Moose Maysville Lodge 1124, Fraternal Order of Eagles Local 1564, American Legion Post 200, and Concord United Methodist Church. He was also a United States Army Veteran and retired from General Electric in Evendale, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane (Cracraft) Cooper whom he married Aug. 29, 1964.

He is survived by his daughter, Trudi (Barry) Thacker of Brooksville; and his grandson, Briggs Dean Bravard; his sisters, Diane Cooper of Brooksville, Suzanne (Gene) Weaver of Maysville, and Terry Cooper of Augusta; and a brother, Michael (Cindy) Cooper of Brooksville.

Funeral will be 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Visitation will be 1:30-5:30 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home.

There will be a private burial for family at Concord Cemetery with Gene Weaver, Artie Engnes, Cooper Engnes, Brandon Hall, Jesse Hall, Derrick Simpson, Andy Reynolds, and Tyler Thacker serving as active pallbearers and Robert Scott Chadwell, Rick Pumpelly, Greg Walters, Rusty Fritz, Jon Mattingly, Gary McKinney, and Wayne Poe serving as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Concord Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com