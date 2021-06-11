MR. GARCIA

June 11, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

BROOKSVILLE — Manuel Aldaba Garcia passed away on July 6, 2021, in Sain Alto, Zacatecas Mexico.

Born on May 11, 1941, Mr. Garcia was a farm laborer his entire life.

He leaves behind four sons, Manuel and Horacio of Mexico, Armando who resides in Brooksville and Temo in North Carolina; also seven daughters, Irma, Niebes, Noemi, Abigail, Juana and Lilia, all of Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Juana Castruita; and daughter, Isidra.

Graveside services were held at the family ranch in Sain Alto Zacatecras on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Trending Recipes