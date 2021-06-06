MRS. MOORE

MAYSVILLE — Sylvia Louise Moore, 81, of Maysville, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center.

Mrs. Moore was the widow of H. Ray Moore who died in 2013.

She was born in Maysville, on Sept. 29, 1939, the daughter of the late Wayne and Allene Kilgore King.

Sylvia is survived by her two sons, Jeff Breeze (Beverly) of Brooksville, and Joe Breeze (Amy) of Batavia, Ohio; her step-daughter, Karran Petry (Bill) of Sharpsburg, Ga.; her sister, Carol Malott of Cincinnati; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren along with a host of family and friends.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by two stepdaughters, Kay Warvel and Krystal Ramsey.

A graveside memorial service for Sylvia Moore will be held at the Maysville Cemetery at 11 a.m.,Thursday, June 10, 2021, with Rev. Adam Burton officiating.

There will be no visitation prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

