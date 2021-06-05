MR. KENNEDY

June 5, 2021

BROOKSVILLE — Rocky Lee Kennedy, 57, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021.

He was born on Oct. 9, 1963 to the late Robert T. Kennedy and Norma Jane (Kinder) Kennedy.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Strode) Kennedy; and niece, Savannah Bonar. He was also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanne Kennedy.

Funeral will be 2 p.m., on Sunday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Burial will be in Johnsville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m., on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com

