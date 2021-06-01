MRS. MORRISON

June 1, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MRS. MORRISON

MRS. MORRISON

MAYSVILLE — Mattie Reed Morrison, age 94, passed away May 28, 2021, at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

She was born in Mason County, to the late Collins and Ida Orme Reed.

Mattie was preceded in death by her three siblings, Dewey Vaughn Reed, O.C. Reed and Betty Reed Roberts. She was also preceded in death by her husband of many years, Harry J. Morrison.

She is survived by her only son, Dewey Douglas (Jan) Applegate of Maysville; three grandsons, Jeffrey Frazier of Waynesville, N.C., Andy Frazier (Heather) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Matthew (Holly) Applegate of Danville; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, Glenda Moran Dunn and Linda Moran (Tommy) Florence of Tampa, Fla.; and one nephew, Joe (Melissa) Moran of Georgetown, Phyllis Cooper (David) McMurtrey and Sharon Morrison (Don) Rosser of Maysville. She is also survived by multiple great-nieces and grest-nephews; and special friends, Doris and Bill Hensley, Phyllis Mastin and Walter Boyd Soister and the members of the Bethany Christian Church.

Mrs. Morrison retired from Wald MFC. After her retirement, she had a home cleaning business which she operated until she was 80-plus years old. She loved gardening, quilting and growing lovely flowers.

Visitation for Mattie Morrison will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service held at 1 p.m., with Bro. Sam Brevard officiating.

Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Garden of Memories. Pallbears will be Matt Applegate, Michael Hord, Bob Towler, Ed Pamer, Bud Lucas and Walter Boyd Soister.

Memorials may be made to the Bethany Christian Church.

Friends may offer online condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

Trending Recipes