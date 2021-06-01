MRS. MORRISON

MAYSVILLE — Jerry Allen Mains, 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior May 26, 2021, surrounded by his family at Baptist Health Hospital Lexington.

The son of Thomas and Virginia (Morgan) Mains, Jerry was born into this world on March 9, 1948, in Maysville. He graduated from Mason County High School in 1966 and continued his education at Morehead State University.

Jerry’s collegiate experience led him to a focus on automotives beginning at the Kentucky Department of Transportation and Browning’s Manufacturing Company. Those experiences as a young adult culminated in his career as a committeeman for U.A.W 1268 at Chrysler Corporation in Belvidere, Ill. At this point in Jerry’s life, he developed a passion for hunting and trapping which steered him into Boy Scouts of America as Scoutmaster of Troop 224 and a leader of The Order of the Arrow.

After establishing his career in Illinois, Jerry went on to reinvigorate his family’s farmstead on South Ripley Road in Maysville. There, he tirelessly toiled with his ancestors’ land with his wife to till tobacco and vegetable for an idyllic life in a small valley between two creeks. The fruits of these labors resulted in his proficiency in homesteading and his Presidency of the Mason County Farmers Market. This is where his family learned to gather, commune, and feast.

Jerry was a very kind and humble man who always placed others first. His love for children was displayed by portraying Santa at local churches, musical galas, and the Frontier Christmas in Washington, Kentucky. It was not unusual for Jerry to arrive at church with pockets full of candy he would pass around to the children after services. This thoughtfulness earned him the moniker of “The Candyman.”

In 2012, Jerry relocated to Tennessee. It was here he found a new passion at Dollywood Amusement Park in Pigeon Forge. He became known as “Mr. Jerry” at “Mr. Jerry’s Sit & Sip” as the charismatic jester that would not only keep you in line, but as the guardian to assure your thirst was never left unquenched.

Jerry’s interest in human interaction along with his unwavering humor cultivated strong friendships with a large number of people both near and far. These connections will undoubtedly last forever. Later in life, Jerry developed a fervent interest in antiques, vintage numismatics, and was an aficionado of extravagant hats. His keen eye for memorabilia with a tale earned him a reputation as a collector of all things historical.

Mr. Mains is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Eddie Mains. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia (Browning) Mains who were united in marriage Sept. 6, 1969, in Maysville. Lovingly remembering their father are his three children, Lori Lang and husband Jason, Peter Mains and wife Wendy, and Tyler Mains and partner Angel. In addition to his children, he is survived by seven grandchildren, Kaylin Ratliff and husband Nate, Tim Kuck, Taryn Mains, Nathan Kuck, Brandon Mason, Morgan Mains, Jase Lang; and one great-grandson Walker Ratliff. He is also survived by his brother, Ron Mains and wife Sandy, adored brother-in-law Gary Taylor, and his devoted companion Huck.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday June 5, 2021 at 2 p.m., at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Maysville with Brother Eric Patterson officiating. An additional memorial service will be held at the Robert F. Thomas Dollywood chapel in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on June 10 at 8:30 a.m.

Jerry’s final resting place will be May’s Lick Cemetery in May’s Lick.

In memory of Jerry please consider a contribution to Trinity United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and American Cancer Society.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for Jerry’s arrangements.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.