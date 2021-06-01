MRS. SIMMONS

June 1, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MRS. SIMMONS

MRS. SIMMONS

MAYSVILLE — Sandy Simmons, 68, passed away Saturday May 29, 2021.

She was the widow of Raymond Simmons, Jr.

Sandy was born Oct. 10, 1952, in Fleming County to the late Frank and Edith Powell Fryman.

Survivors include her daughters, Gusti (Tim) Simmons, Agnes (Rusty) Hughes and Martha “Mert” Holmes; sons, Lonnie (Missy) Elliott and Brent (Marissa) Simmons; 14 grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Mullikin, Jean Kilgore, Ruby Hayslip, Paulette (David) Elliott, Debbie (Donnie) Elliott and Susie (Cecil) Staggs; brothers, Timmy (Janet) Fryman, Mike (Stephanie) Fryman; 35 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Sandy Simmons will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday June 2, 2021 at Brell & Son Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Maysville Mason County Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

Trending Recipes