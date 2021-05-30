MAYSVILLE – Ramona Lee Varvell, 89, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Hospice Care Center.

Mrs. Varvell was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

She was born in Maysville, Kentucky on Aug. 5, 1931, the daughter of the late Goldie May Harris Russell and Elam Alan Lyons.

She is survived by her husband, Chester P. Varvell; two sons, C.L. Varvell and his wife Cora, of Jacksonville, N.C., and Philip Lynn Varvell and his wife, Stephanie of Versailles; three grandchildren, Susan Varvell, Luke Varvell (Heather) and Abby Strickland (Lee); six great-grandchildren, Drew Varvell, Skyler Varvell, Hadley Varvell, Donovan Strickland, Benny Strickland and Jillian Strickland; and two sisters, Mary Margaret Crawford and Frances Almeda Jones, both of Maysville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Lee Varvell; and her brother, James B. Russell.

Funeral services for Ramona Varvell will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, with Rev. C. L. Varvell and Rev. Luke Varvell officiating.

Burial will follow in the Maysville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m., until the hour of the service.

