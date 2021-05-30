FLEMINGSBURG — Jeffrey “Bodine” Young, 54, of Flemingsburg, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

Born in Fleming County on Oct.21, 1966, he was the son of William Young and Elizabeth Jackson Young.

Jeff had worked as a truck driver and laborer for R J Corman in Nicholasville. He was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Bobby Ball and wife, Donna Kay of Elizabethtown; his daughter, Morgan Lewis of Flemingsburg; his grandchildren, Jordan Bell, Trevon Bell, Makayla Burnett, and Zackarias Chambers; his parents, William and Elizabeth; his siblings, William Young Jr. and wife, Phoebe, and Jason Young; his longtime companion, Harolene Wallingford and her children, Linda, Michael, Jody and Anthony Wallingford; along with a host of extended family and friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William “Big Daddy” Jackson and Francis Jackson.

Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Boone – Nickell Funeral Home with Rev. Terrell Clark officiating.

Honorary pallbearers include Albert Hathaway, William Jackson, Jr., Stanley Jackson, Curtis Jackson, Franklin Lofton, Mary Ann Boyd, Kim Breeze Conners, Marcus Lofton and Michael Woodberry, Sr.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Jeff to your favorite youth sports league.

