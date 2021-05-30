MRS. MCCLEESE

FLEMINGSBURG — Donna Kay Richmond McCleese, 58, of Wallingford, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at her residence.

Born in Mason County on June 26, 1962, she was the daughter of Jeanie F. “Deli” Pugh Richmond and the late Billy W. Richmond.

Donna loved God. As well, she loved her family, teaching them reverence for God and how to live a simple, yet upright life. She found great enjoyment in making quilts for her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the House of Prayer in Sharkey. She loved singing for the Lord and got to share that love on the television station, WLJC in Beattyville, as well as in her church.

She is survived by her husband, Wilford Ray McCleese; her six children, Winford “Allen” (Rebecca Dawn) McCleese, Vanessa Kay McCleese, Melinda Louise McCleese (Johnathon) Hamm, Jarred Michael McCleese, Cody Caleb Matthew (Isabella) McCleese, and Jennifer “Megan” Ashley Rose (Anthony) Shullick; and her 14 grandchildren, She is also survived by her stepchildren, Pamela McCleese (Josh) Snapp, Wilford Ray (Sarah) McCleese Jr., and Joseph Lee (Michelle) McCleese; her siblings, Tammy (Rick) Riley, Reva (Curtis) Light, Kermit (Melissa) Richmond, Sheila (Harley) Bowles, Beverly (Gary, deceased) Dyer, and Cindy Donahue; along with many extended family members, friends, and church family.

In addition to her father Billy and her brother-in-law Gary, she was preceded in death by an infant son.

Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the House of Prayer with Pastor Joe Cline officiating.

Donna will be laid to rest in Wooley Cemetery.

Visitation will also be on Thursday, beginning at 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., at the church located at 600 Whispering Oaks, Morehead, Ky. 40351.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Donna and her family.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com