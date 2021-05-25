MR. KOCH

LEXINGTON — Gary Alan Koch, 79, husband of Julie Dee Halcomb Koch, passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2021 in Lexington.

He was born on Aug. 3, 1941, in Rogersville, Tenn. and grew up with his younger brother, Tim in Russellville.

Gary attended the University of Kentucky, where he met his future wife Julie. He developed many friendships as a member of the SAE Fraternity. Gary received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from UK ‘64.

He began his career with the Smith-Pollitt Engineering Co. while in college. In 1969, Gary joined Browning Manufacturing Co., a division of Emerson Electric Company, located in Maysville. He and Julie lived in Maysville for 28 years where their daughters were born and raised. Gary completed his successful 36-year career with Emerson as President of Kop-Flex Inc. in Hanover, MD.

His retirement years were spent with Julie in Lexington. During their years in Maysville, Gary was very involved in the community, serving on the boards of The Bank of Maysville, Mason Fleming Airport, Maysville Country Club, and Trinity United Methodist Church. He was President of the Lions Club. In Lexington, he was a member of First United Methodist Church, serving on their Foundation Board and various committees, ushering, and volunteering in the backpack program. Gary was a life-long UK basketball and football fan. He was a University of Kentucky Fellow and a Lifetime Member of the UK Alumni Association.

He was honored as a Kentucky Colonel. Gary was a skilled gardener and photographer and he loved to travel. His hobbies included playing golf and watching sports. Most of all, he treasured spending time with his family.

In addition to his loving wife of 56 years, he is survived by his daughters, Dawn Koch and Holly (Philip) Carnegis; brother, Tim (Kyna) Koch; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Visitation will take place on May 28 from 6-8 p.m., Milward-Man o’ War, Lexington.

The funeral will occur on May 29 at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 200 West High Street, Lexington.

Burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery.

Donations in Gary’s memory may be made to the FUMC Endowment Foundation (https://lextogether.org/fumc-endowment-foundation/).

