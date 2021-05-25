MRS. SIMPSON

May 25, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

GERMANTOWN — Marsha Jane (Schultz) Simpson, 59, passed away Monday.

She was born on August 1, 1961, to Mary Jane Cobb of Cincinnati.

She is survived by three daughters, Danielle (Eric) Hedgecock of Hilliard, Ohio, Gabrielle Curtis of Tollesboro, and Edna King of Maysville; five grandchildren, Isabelle Rowher, Ariel Curtis, Bailey Curtis, Taylor King, and Elijah King, Jr. She is also survived by two sisters, Sophia Paige Schultz and Bertha Starr; and a brother, Danny Cobb.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., on Thursday at Palmer Funeral Home in Germantown.

Burial will be in Petersburg Cemetery in Petersburg.

Visitation will be noon-1 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Bracken County Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be sent to PalmerFH.com

Trending Recipes