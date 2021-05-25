MR. WILSON

May 25, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MAYSVILLE — Robert Wilson, 75, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Hospice Care Center after battling an extended illness.

Better known as Jimbo, he spent many years working at Rich Oil in Aberdeen. He had a big love for catching fish and hitting the yard sales.

Survivors include the love of his life for 53 years, Sue Wilson; two sisters, Linda “Cricket” Nichols and Fredricka Sue Wilson, both of Aberdeen; a half-brother, Toby Redden of Maysville; and several special nephews and nieces.

His family will be hosting a celebration of life on Saturday, May 29, at 1 p.m., at 178 Bradford Lane, Aberdeen.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

